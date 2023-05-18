Elevation Gold Announces AGM Results and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the detail of the Company's Management information Circular dated May 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). A total of 30,857,488 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 27.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 18, 2023.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

  • Election of the Board of Directors nominated;
  • Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's external auditors for 2023; and
  • Approval of the Company's 10% rolling equity incentive plan.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Motions

Outcome of Votes

Number of Shares

Percentage of Votes Cast

For

Against

Withheld

For

Against

Withheld

Number of Directors (6)

Carried

30,854,380

3,108

0

99.99 %

0.01 %

0.00 %

Douglas Hurst

Carried

30,301,399

0

556,089

98.20 %

0.00 %

1.80 %

Tim J. Swendseid

Carried

30,301,399

0

556,089

98.20 %

0.00 %

1.80 %

Raymond Threlkeld

Carried

30,300,733

0

556,715

98.20 %

0.00 %

1.80 %

David Peat

Carried

30,300,773

0

556,715

98.20 %

0.00 %

1.80 %

Michael Haworth

Carried

30,263,173

0

594,315

98.07 %

0.00 %

1.93 %

Douglas Ward

30,301,499

0

555,989

98.20 %

0.00 %

1.80 %

Appointment of Auditors

Carried

30,854,765

0

2,723

99.99 %

0.00 %

0.01 %

Approval of 10% rolling equity incentive plan

Carried

30,173,233

684,255

0

97.78 %

2.22 %

0.00 %

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company's next AGM of shareholders.

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also reports that stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and employees of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 300,000 common shares at a price of C$0.18 per share for a period of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

"Tim J. Swendseid"

Tim J. Swendseid, CEO of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT and on the NASDAQ OTC in the United States under the ticker symbol EVGDF. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona. Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to appointing a new President. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward–looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

