Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 27, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2023.

About Apogee Enterprises, Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: APOG) is a leading provider of architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and high-performance glass and acrylic products used for preservation, energy conservation, and enhanced viewing. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, our portfolio of industry-leading products and services includes high-performance architectural glass, windows, curtainwall, storefront and entrance systems, integrated project management and installation services, as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. For more information, visit www.apog.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622321883/en/