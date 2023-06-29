Avangrid Strengthens Offshore Wind Organization by Consolidating Its New Business and Development Teams

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, today announced the consolidation of its Offshore New Business and Development teams under the leadership of Ken Kimmell, who will aim to maintain Avangrid’s development excellence and pursue new business opportunities to build more offshore wind projects in the U.S.

“Avangrid is focused every day on leading the energy transition in the United States, and we’re proud to be pioneering the offshore wind industry through the construction of our first-in-the-nation Vineyard Wind 1 project”, said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Having successfully led Avangrid’s Offshore development strategy, Ken is well-positioned to strengthen the company’s renewable pipeline by developing projects that bring environmental and social benefits to the communities in which we are present.”

“This is a pivotal moment for the industry and for the country,” said Kimmell. “Addressing climate change has been the work of my life, and offshore wind is one of the most promising options to transition to clean energy rapidly and at a large scale. I am thrilled have the opportunity to lead a very successful and talented team.”

Kimmell has extensive experience in the private, government and NGO sectors and has spent the majority of his 30-year career dedicated to energy and environmental issues. Prior to joining the company in January of 2022, he worked at the Union of Concerned Scientists where he served as president, championing federal and state policies to promote clean energy. Prior, Kimmell was Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.

About Avangrid: Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) aspires to be the leading sustainable energy company in the United States. Headquartered in Orange, CT with approximately $41 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states, Avangrid has two primary lines of business: networks and renewables. Through its networks business, Avangrid owns and operates eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Through its renewables business, Avangrid owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. Avangrid employs more than 7,500 people and has been recognized by JUST Capital in 2021, 2022 and 2023 as one of the JUST 100 companies – a ranking of America’s best corporate citizens. In 2023, Avangrid ranked first within the utility sector for its commitment to the environment. The company supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023 for the fifth consecutive year by the Ethisphere Institute. Avangrid is a member of the group of companies controlled by Iberdrola, S.A. For more information, visit www.avangrid.com.

