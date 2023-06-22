TriNet Underscores Commitment to its CSR Program and Announces Partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners

1 hours ago
DUBLIN, Calif., June 22, 2023

DUBLIN, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced a new partnership with the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) that will feature collaborative thought leadership, outreach resources, and educational support through the NAWBO Institute for Entrepreneurial Development. The NAWBO Institute is a nonprofit educational foundation that seeks to provide opportunities for emerging and established women entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to partner with NAWBO as their mission to propel women business owners to achieve higher levels of success, aligns with TriNet's core values in building a culture of belonging that is critical to the strength of SMBs," said Samantha Wellington, TriNet's Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary. "We look forward to working with NAWBO and their members, to support this type of equitable growth."

"With more than 12 million women business owners in the U.S., their economic impact is endless with total sales of more than $2 trillion and employing more than 10 million workers," said Jen Earle, NAWBO National CEO and NAWBO Institute Executive Director. "Only through the combined strength of partnerships like this with TriNet can we provide the capacity building and organizational development these women need right now to launch, grow and scale their businesses."

This strategic relationship is part of an ongoing effort to make a positive impact through the TriNet Foundation, a donor-advised fund and a key component of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. As part of the relationship, TriNet will share content curated by our SMB experts and engage NAWBO members through impactful volunteer opportunities. TriNet will also be a featured sponsor during NAWBO's 2023 National Women's Business Conference in October.

About TriNet
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About NAWBO
Founded in 1975, the National Association of Women Business Owners® (NAWBO®) is the unified voice of America's more than 12 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest-growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries, chapters across the country, and international alliances. With far-reaching clout and impact, NAWBO is a one-stop resource for propelling women business owners into greater economic, social, and political spheres of power worldwide.

