Granite's Pacific Northwest Region Recognized by AGC Washington at Build Washington Awards

1 hours ago
NYSE:GVA, Financial) received multiple awards from the Associated General Contractors of Washington (AGCW) at this year’s Build Washington Awards. Each year, AGCW recognizes the top projects completed and submitted by members from across the state as well as the most effective safety programs and teams from the past year.

Granite’s Pacific Northwest Region was recognized for three awards: Construction Excellence Award - Highway/Transportation Under $5M for the Grape Drive Intersection Safety Improvements Project, Construction Excellence Award - Highway/Transportation $15M-$50M for the Padden Creek Fish Passage Design-Build Project, and Safety Excellence in the General Contractor Highway/Civil Over 500,000 Worker Hours. On May 18th, members of the Pacific Northwest team gathered at the Seattle Museum of Flight to celebrate and received the awards on behalf of our team.

SR 17 Grape Drive Intersection Safety Improvements Project

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The project improved safety at the SR 17 and Grape Drive intersection in Moses Lake by replacing the traffic signal with a multi-lane roundabout. This reduced collisions by promoting lower speeds and providing safer pedestrian travel using splitter islands and exterior curbing. It was part of the Washington State Department of Transportation's Collision Reduction and Prevention program.

I-5 & SR 11, Padden Creek Fish Passage Design Build Project

The project addressed federal culvert corrections by replacing two fish barriers with a total of four fish-passable structures. Granite Construction led the effort, removing a 400-foot culvert under I-5 and a nearby frontage road, and replacing them with two new bridges and a 56-foot-wide metal arch culvert. At the SR 11 crossing, a double-barrel box culvert was replaced with a three-sided box culvert. The project's success was attributed to the collaborative partnership between Granite, WSDOT, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Lummi Nation and Nooksack Tribe, the City of Bellingham, USACE, and the Washington Department of Ecology.

"Our PNW Safety team works hard every day to ensure the safety of our people,” said Granite Vice President of Regional Operations, Mike Stein. “From prioritizing mental health discussions to embracing emerging safety technologies, they constantly seek better ways to work, engage everyone, and eliminate complacency.”

“Granite Construction earning three Build Washington Awards in both Safety and Construction Excellence categories truly exemplifies their focus and dedication to the safety of their crews as well as providing a quality project to their owners,” said AGC Executive Vice President, David D’Hondt.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (

Granite's Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability.

