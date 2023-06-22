Wesco Commemorates Inaugural Day of Caring and Celebrates Achieving Goal of 100 Home Builds with Habitat for Humanity

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) On June 22, Wesco hosted inaugural Day of Caring events for employees at sites around the globe to celebrate its commitment to communities and achieving its goal of 100 home builds with Habitat for Humanity.

The company's Day of Caring events encouraged employees to give back to the community and learn about local volunteer opportunities. Employees learned more about the company's matching gifts program, as well as corporate giving support of the International Red Cross, Habitat for Humanity, and other local charitable organizations.

With its 100th anniversary in June 2022 and the launch of Wesco Cares, its corporate philanthropy program, the company set the ambitious goal of completing 100 home builds – which included new home construction, home repair, and home rehab projects – with Habitat for Humanity.

"Wesco's mission is to build, connect, power and protect our world, so our partnership with Habitat for Humanity is a perfect fit as it encompasses all of these commitments. Over the course of this anniversary year, we've been able to engage with Habitat for Humanity globally, nationally and on a local level as we pursued our goal of 100 builds," said John Engel, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our employees have embraced the hands-on opportunity to make a meaningful difference for families in the communities where we live and work."

The company's projects with Habitat for Humanity have ranged from a community renovations project in Sao Paolo, Brazil serving nearly 50 people to a roof wind mitigation project in Orlando, Florida. The Orlando project funded wind mitigation inspections for 100 homeowners as well as the installation of new roofs on two homes. The company also served as Chicagoland Habitat for Humanity's inaugural Regional Repair program sponsor, supporting a dozen home repairs this past year.

Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $21 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 20,000 people, partners with the industry's premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world. With millions of products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.

