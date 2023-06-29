DTE Energy issues dividend

Company continues more than 100-year history of issuing cash dividend

Detroit, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DETROIT, June 22, 2023 (NYSE: DTE) — The DTE Energy Board of Directors declared a $0.9525 per share dividend on its common stock payable Oct. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business Sept. 18, 2023.

This follows a quarter marked by accomplishments in clean energy, strengthening the grid and community partnership. These achievements include the opening of the largest wind park in Michigan, $750 million invested in electric infrastructure and the launch of the skilled-trade Energy Efficiency Academy.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (

NYSE:DTE, Financial) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. Through our commitment to cleaner energy, DTE Electric plans to reduce CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas will plan to reduce methane emissions by more than 80% by 2040 to produce cleaner energy while keeping it safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.

For further information, members of the media may call:

Pete Ternes, DTE Energy, 313.235.5555 

CONTACT: Peter Ternes
DTE Energy
3132355555
[email protected]

