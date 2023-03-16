LAVAL, QC, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that TotalEnergies has accepted the Corporation's firm offer to acquire certain European retail assets from TotalEnergies, as announced earlier this year on March 16, 2023.

Following completion of the information and consultation process involving TotalEnergies employee representative bodies at European level in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, TotalEnergies has accepted the Corporation's offer and will now enter into definitive agreements to effect the transaction. This transaction remains subject to the approval of relevant European regulatory authorities and closing continues on track to occur before the end of calendar year 2023.

The financial terms and conditions announced on March 16, 2023 remain unchanged, whereby Couche-Tard would acquire 100% of TotalEnergies retail assets in Germany and the Netherlands, as well as a 60% controlling interest in the Belgium and Luxembourg entities, for a purchase price of approximately €3.1 billion, to be paid in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of People's Republic of China. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., or to consult its audited annual Consolidated Financial Statements, unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the potential transaction. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-announces-the-acceptance-by-totalenergies-of-the-firm-offer-to-acquire-certain-european-retail-assets-301858550.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.