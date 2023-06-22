Century Communities Announces New Homes Now Selling in San Jacinto, CA

2 hours ago
PR Newswire

SAN JACINTO, Calif., June 22, 2023

Top 10 U.S. homebuilder now open at Mountain Bridge North, selling from the high $400s

SAN JACINTO, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) —a top 10 national homebuilder, industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023—is excited to announce it's now selling at Mountain Bridge North, the company's anticipated new community in San Jacinto, conveniently situated southeast of Riverside near I-215 and Highway 74. In addition, the builder recently opened two new model homes at the community, showcasing Plan Two and Plans Three.

Plan_Three_Rendering_at_Mountain_Bridge_North.jpg

The first of two home collections at the planned community of Mountain Bridge, new homes at Mountain Bridge North are currently selling from the high $400s, offering a stunning selection of single- and two-story floor plans with lavish features like luxury vinyl flooring, Shaker-style cabinets, granite and quartz countertops, and the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package. Homebuyers will also appreciate versatile layouts, with select plans boasting multi-generational suites and flex rooms.

Learn more & view available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/MountainBridge.

"We're excited to serve homebuyers in this up-and-coming market with an eclectic mix of single- and two-story floor plans, offering modern included features and designer-selected features," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division President. "We currently have a variety of homes available for purchase on-site and online, so it's the perfect time for buyers to explore options and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT MOUNTAIN BRIDGE NORTH
Now selling from the high $400s

  • 1 single-story floor plan, 2 two-story floor plans
  • 3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 bathrooms
  • Up to 2,741 square feet
  • 2-bay garages
  • Two model homes open for tour (Plan Two and Plan Three)
  • Close to Mt. San Jacinto College
  • Quick commute to Riverside

Location:
E. Esplanade Avenue & S. Hewitt Street (NE Corner)
San Jacinto, CA 92638
909.667.0171

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Southern California.

How it works:

  1. Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
  2. Click "Buy Now" on any available home
  3. Fill out a quick Buy Online form
  4. Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
  5. Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Inspire Home Loans® | NMLS # 1564276, click here for State Licensing Disclosures with additional information found at NMLS Consumer Access: www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org

Plan_Two_Rendering_at_Mountain_Bridge_North.jpg

Plan_One_Rendering_at_Mountain_Bridge_North.jpg

Century_Communities_Logo_v1.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA37403&sd=2023-06-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-communities-announces-new-homes-now-selling-in-san-jacinto-ca-301858613.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

