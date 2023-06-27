Lear to Host Seating Product Day on June 27, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will host a Seating Product Day on June 27, 2023, at its headquarters in Southfield, MI.

During the event, Lear executives will provide an overview of the Company's industry- leading Seating business, highlighting the strategic benefits of its vertical integration strategy and thermal comfort systems portfolio. Lear executive management will also discuss the future revenue growth and margin expansion opportunities in Seating. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The video webcast will begin at 10:00am EDT. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

For those that attend in person, there will be a product tour and lunch following the formal presentation.

About Lear Corporation

Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, enables superior in-vehicle experiences for consumers around the world. Lear's diverse team of talented employees in 37 countries is driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability. Lear is Making every drive better™ by providing the technology for safer, smarter, and more comfortable journeys. Lear, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, serves every major automaker in the world and ranks 189 on the Fortune 500. Further information about Lear is available at lear.com or on Twitter @LearCorporation.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

