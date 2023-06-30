Pampa Metals to Issue Debt Settlement Shares

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2023 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE: PM / FSE: FIRA / OTCQB: PMMCF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement to settle outstanding indebtedness to an arm's length service provider in the aggregate amount of $63,000, of which will be settled through the issuance of an aggregate of 364,954 common shares of the Company.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM), Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges which wholly owns a 47,400 hectare portfolio of seven projects highly prospective for copper, molybdenum and gold located along proven and highly productive mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company is actively advancing its projects through systematic exploration and drill testing of the highest priority targets, with a current focus on the Buenavista Project.

The Company's vision is to create significant value for shareholders and stakeholders through the application of its technical and commercial expertise towards exploring for a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website at www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Joseph van den Elsen | President & CEO
[email protected]

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.

