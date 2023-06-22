Hyundai Motor's IONIQ 5 N Enters Final Phase Of Racetrack Capability Testing at Nürburgring Racing Circuit

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2023

  • Hyundai N returns to its home circuit at the Nürburgring, as IONIQ 5 N, N's first all-electric model, enters final testing before its world premiere
  • IONIQ 5 N expands N's three pillars of N performance — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar — into electrified models without compromise
  • IONIQ 5 N seeks to elevate N brand by offering a higher performance value through new technology complimented by an EV-specific experience for driving enthusiasts
  • The high-performance EV backs motorsport-bred hardware with advanced software to ensure increased endurance, powerful braking and emotional driving excitement
  • N brand releases its third and final teaser signaling the end of development and preparing for its global debut
  • IONIQ 5 N to be unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed with exclusive N stand and hill climb demonstrations

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is testing the performance capabilities of IONIQ 5 N at the Nürburgring circuit for its world premiere in July.

"The Nürburgring is where every N model is honed to the Nth degree, so our first high-performance, all-electric N model must also prove itself here," said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. "IONIQ 5 N just completed its 10,000 km durability test on the Nordschleife, which is an important milestone that proves the vehicle's high endurance and racetrack capability. And yet, we just began our second 10,000 km test to push IONIQ 5 N's limits."

Maximizing endurance in racetrack conditions

Hyundai N brand has long used the Nürburgring Nordschleife track to validate motorsport-bred technologies on N brand vehicles.

Powerful braking backed by industry-leading regenerative braking

Regenerative braking from the motors provide primary braking force with hydraulic brakes providing additional braking force if necessary. Hyundai N engineers designed this unique regenerative braking system.

Redefining sound and gearshift as precision driving tools

Many performance enthusiasts have been outspoken about their dissatisfaction with the lack of driver feedback behind the wheel of many EVs. That's why N engineers developed N Active Sound + and N e-Shift.

In conjunction with the Nürburgring test, N brand released 'Hyundai N | IONIQ 5 N Teaser – Episode 3.

Reaching into the heart of car culture at Goodwood Festival of Speed

IONIQ 5 N will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

