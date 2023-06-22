InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jun 23

45 minutes ago
Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 22 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:22 June 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:50,269
Lowest price paid per share:£ 53.0600
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.7600
Average price paid per share:£ 53.5728

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,515,824 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 50,269 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 22 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

50,269

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.7600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.0600

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 53.5728

Detailed information:

