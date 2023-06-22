Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 22 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|22 June 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|50,269
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 53.0600
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.7600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 53.5728
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,515,824 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 50,269 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 22 June 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
50,269
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.7600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.0600
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 53.5728
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
22/06/2023
08:12:03
BST
191
53.0600
XLON
791099295664488
22/06/2023
08:13:52
BST
88
53.1200
XLON
791099295664722
22/06/2023
08:14:05
BST
59
53.0800
XLON
791099295664734
22/06/2023
08:14:05
BST
62
53.0800
XLON
791099295664733
22/06/2023
08:15:34
BST
98
53.1800
XLON
791099295664985
22/06/2023
08:18:28
BST
40
53.1800
XLON
791099295665297
22/06/2023
08:18:28
BST
48
53.1800
XLON
791099295665296
22/06/2023
08:20:17
BST
86
53.1600
XLON
791099295665443
22/06/2023
08:22:11
BST
85
53.1600
XLON
791099295665573
22/06/2023
08:23:27
BST
80
53.1600
XLON
791099295665759
22/06/2023
08:25:02
BST
92
53.2400
XLON
791099295666560
22/06/2023
08:27:24
BST
132
53.2000
XLON
791099295666891
22/06/2023
08:30:49
BST
190
53.2800
XLON
791099295667263
22/06/2023
08:33:46
BST
199
53.2800
XLON
791099295667665
22/06/2023
08:36:30
BST
90
53.1600
XLON
791099295667876
22/06/2023
08:41:18
BST
251
53.1800
XLON
791099295668275
22/06/2023
08:45:38
BST
7
53.1800
XLON
791099295668588
22/06/2023
08:45:38
BST
161
53.1800
XLON
791099295668589
22/06/2023
08:47:41
BST
90
53.1200
XLON
791099295668768
22/06/2023
08:50:47
BST
82
53.0800
XLON
791099295669166
22/06/2023
08:54:10
BST
101
53.1200
XLON
791099295669517
22/06/2023
08:58:36
BST
24
53.1200
XLON
791099295669800
22/06/2023
08:58:36
BST
253
53.1200
XLON
791099295669801
22/06/2023
09:01:20
BST
129
53.1200
XLON
791099295670012
22/06/2023
09:07:53
BST
36
53.2000
XLON
791099295670568
22/06/2023
09:07:53
BST
44
53.2000
XLON
791099295670569
22/06/2023
09:07:53
BST
56
53.2000
XLON
791099295670567
22/06/2023
09:07:53
BST
87
53.2000
XLON
791099295670566
22/06/2023
09:10:30
BST
81
53.1800
XLON
791099295670795
22/06/2023
09:10:30
BST
89
53.1800
XLON
791099295670794
22/06/2023
09:14:43
BST
117
53.1600
XLON
791099295671006
22/06/2023
09:16:57
BST
124
53.1400
XLON
791099295671187
22/06/2023
09:19:18
BST
83
53.1200
XLON
791099295671359
22/06/2023
09:21:03
BST
109
53.1200
XLON
791099295671501
22/06/2023
09:29:43
BST
37
53.1400
XLON
791099295672107
22/06/2023
09:33:07
BST
53
53.1600