On June 21, 2023, Jon Bortz, Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( PEB, Financial), purchased 39,368 shares of the company's stock. This recent acquisition is part of a series of insider buys by Bortz, who has bought a total of 162,368 shares over the past year and sold none.

Jon Bortz has been with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust since its inception in 2009. He has over 30 years of experience in the hotel industry, having previously served as President and CEO of LaSalle Hotel Properties. Under Bortz's leadership, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has grown into a leading hotel investment company, owning a diverse portfolio of upscale and luxury hotels across the United States.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition, investment, and management of upper upscale, full-service hotels and resorts. The company's portfolio consists of 53 hotels with over 13,200 guest rooms located in major urban markets and resort destinations across the United States.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reveals a total of 7 insider buys over the past year, while there has been only 1 insider sell during the same period. This trend suggests a positive sentiment among the company's insiders.

Analyzing the relationship between insider transactions and stock price, it can be observed that the stock price has generally followed the trend of insider buying and selling. This indicates that insiders may have a good understanding of the company's prospects and are making investment decisions accordingly.

Valuation

On the day of Jon Bortz's recent purchase, shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were trading at $12.77, giving the stock a market cap of $1.59 billion.

With a price of $12.77 and a GuruFocus Value of $34.46, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.37. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying by Jon Bortz, Chairman and CEO of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, may signal a positive outlook for the company. However, investors should carefully consider the stock's valuation and other factors before making a decision. The insider transaction trends and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price suggest that insiders have a good understanding of the company's prospects, but the stock's current price-to-GF-Value ratio indicates that it may be a value trap.