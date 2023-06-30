InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Forum Energy Metals Raising of $3 Million in Flow-Through PP and Preparation for Drilling Uranium Project at Thelon Basin, Nunavut

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV:FMC) (

FDCFF, Financial) has closed its previously announced flow-through, non-brokered private placement. Forum is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Forum Energy Metals closed its $3 million flow-through private placement and prepares for drill program in Nunavut: Forum Energy Metals closed its $3 million flow-through private placement and prepares for drill program in Nunavut

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional information about this news and the company. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” and on “YouTube”. If these links are not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Forum” in the search box.

The company raised gross proceeds of $2,999,923 from the placement of 22,221,649 flow through shares priced at $0.135 per share. Proceeds will be used to incur exploration expenses on its uranium and critical mineral properties in Nunavut and Saskatchewan, with any expenditures incurred in the Province of Saskatchewan also qualifying for the Saskatchewan mineral exploration tax credit.

In the Thelon Basin, Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012, adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit. The company has budgeted $4 million for its 2023 program, including a 2,000 metre drill program with 4 holes planned for Tatiggaq where the company is focused on finding a resource similar to Andrew Lake.

The company also plans to drill one hole each at Ned and Bjorn. Ned, a 2km x 2km anomaly, located west of Orano’s Granite showing, has never been drilled. Bjorn, a 3 km anomaly, has had only 1 drill hole.

The company is also preparing to mobilize equipment and supplies to Baker Lake later this year for storage, prior to building a camp in April/May of next year, with plans for a 12,000 metre drill program in 2024 to define a NI 43-101 resource and test for large tonnage.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, VP Exploration, stated: "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for high grade, unconformity style uranium deposits. Our ground includes two uranium deposits, in addition to over 20 highly prospective targets. I am excited for the opportunity to continue delineating these deposits and explore for new discoveries on our 100% owned property."

The shares are currently trading at $0.085. For more information on the company and its many other properties, please visit the company’s website at www.ForumEnergyMetals.com, contact Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO, at 604-630-1585 or by email at [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this Investmentpitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Forum Energy Metals has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by Investmentpitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. Investmentpitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CFO
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MzI2OSM1NjYxNDY1IzUwMDExNzA0OQ==
InvestmentPitch-Media-and-Foru.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.