Coherent to Showcase Portfolio of Patented Solutions for High-Performance Joining Applications at Upcoming Trade Shows

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a global leader in laser systems, subsystems, and components, today announced that it will exhibit its portfolio of patented solutions for high-performance joining applications at upcoming trade shows. Coherent will exhibit at Laser World of Photonics, in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, stand B3.321; Laser Korea, in Seoul, July 5-7, stand 4101; and Laser World of Photonics China, in Shanghai, July 11-13, stand 8.1D240.

Coherent’s broad portfolio of patented laser processing technologies enables a wide range of joining applications in industrial, e-mobility, electronics, life sciences, and scientific markets. The portfolio includes the Highlight FL-ARM fiber laser with independent control of its concentric center and ring laser beams, which enables the most advanced welding capabilities, particularly for batteries in electric vehicle applications. Coherent’s patented HighLight FL-ARM fiber lasers and HIGHmotion remote welding head enable deep penetration and nearly spatter-free, ultralow-porosity welding of electrical-grade copper and mixed bright metals for motors, batteries, power transistors, and switchgear.

“We’re looking forward to showcasing our fiber lasers and laser processing heads, which offer highly differentiated solutions for joining applications and are recognized in the industry as best-in-class products,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior Vice President, Laser Components and Subsystems Business Unit. “When combined, our customers find them exceptional in increasing welding throughput and lowering the total cost of ownership, all while maintaining very high quality and reliability.”

Coherent’s portfolio of technologies for industrial lasers is one of the most comprehensive in the industry for joining applications. This intellectual property is protected in China, Europe, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and other countries.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MzA2MyM1NjYwNzQ2IzIwMTY2NjY=
Coherent-Corp-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.