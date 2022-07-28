NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW).

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/hayward-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=41208&from=4

Further details on the investigation: Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, selling products primarily to distributors, major pool builders, buying groups, servicers, and specialty on-line resellers, all of which, in turn, sell Hayward's products to the pool owner. Hayward purports to have good channel inventory knowledge as channel partners report inventory positions directly to Hayward. On July 28, 2022, Hayward revealed that its channel partners planned to reduce the inventory on hand, requiring Hayward to reduce its 2022 guidance. On this news, Hayward's stock declined over 18%.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hayw-fraud-alert-jakubowitz-law-is-investigating-hayward-holdings-inc-in-connection-with-potential-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-301858653.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law