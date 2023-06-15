NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN)

To be contacted by a member of our team, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/mersana-class-action-loss-submission-form/?id=41218&from=4

Further details on the investigation: On June 15, 2023, Mersana issued a press release "announc[ing] that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a partial clinical hold pausing new patient enrollment in UP-NEXT and UPGRADE-A, the company's ongoing clinical trials of UpRi in platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. UPLIFT, Mersana's ongoing clinical trial of UpRi in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, completed enrollment in October 2022." Mersana stated that "[t]he partial clinical hold follows a submission by Mersana of a recent aggregate safety report of all patients dosed with UpRi (approximately 560 patients) evaluating bleeding events" and that "Mersana's recent assessment determined that serious bleeding events appear to occur at a higher rate than background. While most bleeding cases in this aggregate safety analysis were low-grade, five (<1%) Grade 5 (fatal) bleeding events were observed among the approximately 560 patients dosed to date. The causes of bleeding events remain under investigation." On this news, Mersana's stock price fell $5.66 per share, or 59.27%, to close at $3.89 per share on June 15, 2023.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrsn-fraud-alert-jakubowitz-law-is-investigating-mersana-therapeutics-inc-in-connection-with-potential-violations-of-federal-securities-laws-301858677.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law