TEMPE, Ariz., June 23, 2023

Benchmark Almelo Experienced Rapid Growth Over the Last Five Years Facilitating the Need for the Expansion, Which is Complete and Unveiled Today

TEMPE, Ariz., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, today celebrated the grand reopening of its facility in Almelo, Netherlands serving customers across the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical and semiconductor capital equipment industries. While the facility was never closed during the renovations, Benchmark is calling it a Grand Reopening due to a complete revitalization of the facility with extensive expansions and upgrades throughout. The company celebrated the Grand Reopening of Almelo on Friday, June 23, alongside Almelo Mayor Arjen Gerritsen, key customers, and a host of partners, suppliers, and dignitaries.

"Benchmark's Almelo facility is a critical site in our global network that is home to our two Centers of Excellence - Fluid Management and Electromechanical Systems- as well as a wealth of expertise in other technologies critical to the industries we serve," said Jeff Benck, president and CEO, Benchmark. "This revitalization adds space for more customer's projects, brand new capabilities and technologies, improves the site's carbon footprint, and enhances the quality of life for our rapidly growing talent base in the region. The entirety of Benchmark celebrates with Herman Bartelink, Vice President Europe Operations and John Perik, Vice President Development Engineering and their teams today."

To facilitate a rapid increase in customer projects and production over the last five years, Benchmark Almelo has had to grow its talent by 25% - expanding from 480 employees in 2018, to 650 today. This growth led Benchmark's leadership team to invest in the revitalization of the facility to increase and better utilize space. This included creating purpose-built spaces for employee activities, customer collaboration, 3D modeling, new product builds, expanded testing, employee training, and more.

"It is an honor to welcome our customers, partners, suppliers, and the greater Almelo community to our 'new' facility," said Bartelink. "We have built an incredible team across a broad range of skills who are producing excellent value for our customers, while demand for our product realization services has grown exponentially. Today, we're thrilled to celebrate our Grand Reopening and unveil the updated Almelo site."

The renovations are highlighted by the site's 4,000 m2 expansion, which includes a 3,000 m2 increase to the production floor and a new Design Center of Innovation to host interactive concept and design projects with customers. Benchmark also reorganized to enable a more efficient material and production flow. Technology investments include a new 3D rapid prototyping printing lab, prototyping lab enhancements, installation of a major EMC pre-compliance test lab, improvements to the site's ISO Class 6 and 7 cleanrooms. Additional upgrades and investments include:

  • Upgraded Calibration Lab
  • Improved and Expanded Tester Build Area
  • New Production Lines
  • New Product Demo Space
  • New Employee Training Facility

"We are pleased to be able to facilitate such a wonderful, modern design environment that motivates and inspires our employees to provide the very best for our customers," said Perik. "With these renovations, we're taking Benchmark's product realization services to the next level here in Europe by providing a space where engineers and manufacturers can collaborate closely and work with the latest technology available. Our customers will be delighted by the opportunity to work with us in this new space."

In continued pursuit of its sustainability goal of reducing the company's carbon footprint, the site has also incorporated several features to improve energy efficiency. This includes better insulation, triple glass windows, more efficient heating, solar cells to power the heat/cooling pump, and LED lighting throughout the facility. With these improvements, Almelo was able to achieve a 30% reduction in energy consumption per square meter.

"In Almelo, numerous renowned companies make unique international contributions to the development and production of high-tech applications. From sustainable energy concepts to robotics and from efficient health technology to smart logistics," said Almelo Mayor Arjen Gerritsen. "Benchmark Almelo has been part of this range of wonderful companies for years. In our city and region, we are proud of these companies, which invest in top talent, high-quality employment and continuous innovation. The renovation and reopening of Benchmark Almelo marks a new highlight of how technological entrepreneurship, global trade, and regional employment come together."

To learn more about Benchmark Almelo and the new site features, please visit the website at https://www.bench.com/almelo-the-netherlands.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product lifecycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain, and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation communications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark operates in eight countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

favicon.png?sn=DA36432&sd=2023-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-celebrates-grand-reopening-of-its-world-class-engineering-and-manufacturing-facility-in-almelo-netherlands-301858117.html

SOURCE Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

