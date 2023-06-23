NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX)

Further details on the investigation: Baxter is a multi-national healthcare company, primarily focusing on products designed to treat kidney disease and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Recent announcements suggest that Baxter materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true nature and severity of supply chain problems it was encountering and the impact they were having on the Company's current and expected earnings. Baxter's failure to disclose the Company's true problems relating to its supply chain deceived investors about Baxter's true financial health and earnings.

