MILPITAS, Calif., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. ( VIEW) (“View”), the leader in smart building technologies, announced its Smart Windows will enclose 1050 Brickworks, a 14-story, Class-A office building under construction at 1050 Marietta Street NW in the trendy West Midtown region of Atlanta, GA.



Developed by Sterling Bay and Asana Partners, the 225,000 square-foot creative office building will be enclosed by View Smart Windows and will serve as a premium amenity for tenants at 1050 Brickworks. Sterling Bay is a national real estate development company exceeding $20 billion in real estate assets. The installation represents View’s first project with Sterling Bay.

View Smart Windows automatically adjust in response to the sun, maximizing access to natural light while minimizing heat and glare and significantly reducing a building’s energy consumption. Research shows that occupants in buildings with View Smart Windows enjoy a reduction in eyestrain and headaches by over 50 percent, an increase in sleep by over 30 minutes and an improvement in cognitive function by over 40 percent.

“With its forward-thinking design and an unbeatable location in the city’s most dynamic neighborhood, 1050 Brickworks is a standout asset in the competitive Atlanta office market,” said Matt Menna, Managing Principal, and Chief Design Officer at Sterling Bay. “View Smart Windows are a unique and powerful amenity that align with our development goals by creating a sustainable, comfortable and healthy workspace where tenants can flourish.”

"We're thrilled that Sterling Bay, a leader in real estate development, has chosen View Smart Windows as a key amenity for 1050 Brickworks. Sterling Bay’s mission to ‘create lasting impact and make life better for everyone’ aligns perfectly with View’s mission. We look forward to working together with Sterling Bay to create sustainable, experiential, healthier and smarter buildings,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, CEO of View, Inc. “With our Gen 4 Smart Window product released, our operations delivering at scale, and the Investment Tax Credit in effect, we continue to enjoy significant repeat business from our existing customers, and are pleased with our progress developing major platform accounts.”

View Smart Windows qualify for the Investment Tax Credit (ITC), a 30% to 50% federal tax credit, which is driving widespread adoption of smart windows. The ITC has been foundational to accelerating the deployment of sustainability technologies in the U.S., particularly wind and solar. As a tax credit, the ITC provides a dollar-for-dollar reduction in tax liability for an entity that installs smart windows, a game-changer for developers building smart, sustainable, and differentiated assets such as 1050 Brickworks.

The 1050 Brickworks development joins other Atlanta properties featuring View Smart Windows, including the Interlock Phase I and II, which are large-scale mixed-use projects in the West Midtown neighborhood, and the CODA Tech Square.

The 1050 Brickworks project is expected to be completed in late 2024.

About View

View is the leader in smart building platforms and smart windows that transform buildings to improve human health and experience, reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions, and generate additional revenue for building owners. View Smart Windows uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun, eliminating the need for blinds and increasing access to natural light. Every View installation includes a cloud-connected smart building platform that can easily be extended to improve indoor cellular coverage, enhance building security and reimagine the occupant experience. View is installed and designed into 42 million square feet of buildings, including offices, hospitals, airports, educational facilities, hotels, and multi-family residences. For more information, please visit: www.view.com.

About Sterling Bay

Sterling Bay is a national real estate company that boldly transforms spaces, industries, and communities across the country. Known for creating connected and collaborative spaces for world-class companies such as Google, McDonald’s, WPP, Pinterest, Dyson, and Citadel, Sterling Bay is consistently recognized for award-winning projects that enhance culture and create economic opportunity. The firm’s team of 185 professionals manages a portfolio exceeding $20 billion in real estate assets across the creative office, industrial, residential, and life sciences sectors. For more information, visit sterlingbay.com.

Contact:

Tom Nolan

Great Ink Communications

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef12d2d3-bf02-4b95-b22f-a8100a04e27e

