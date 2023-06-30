Apartment Investment and Management Company (“Aimco”) (NYSE: AIV) announced today it has closed on the sale of a 20%, non-controlling position in its Parkmerced mezzanine loan investment for $33.5 million.

Pursuant to the terms of the amended agreement, the purchaser will have the option to acquire the remaining 80% for an additional $134 million plus interest accruing at no less than 19% annually through May 2024. The purchaser pre-paid $4 million of interest at the time of closing.

So long as the purchaser’s option remains unexercised, Aimco will receive a first priority return from any payments made to service or pay down the mezzanine loan equal to $134 million plus no less than a 19% annualized return as well as 80% of any residual payments after the purchaser receives a 10% annualized return on its subordinate investment.

Separately, Aimco monetized its associated interest rate swaption for $54 million and invested the proceeds in a short-term treasury instrument as an ongoing hedge of the Parkmerced mezzanine loan investment.

In total, Aimco has monetized $91.5 million of its Parkmerced mezzanine investments and, subject to the purchaser’s exercise of its option, would realize gross proceeds of approximately $248 million, to be adjusted for timing of the transaction.

“This partial sale and amended agreement represent significant progress towards Aimco’s goals to reduce exposure to west coast markets and passive investments. I am thankful to the Aimco team for their work and creativity in the face of challenging market conditions,” commented Wes Powell, Aimco Chief Executive Officer.

