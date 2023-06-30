(Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indexes, effective after the U.S. equity markets close on June 23, 2023.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization, including both the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa.

