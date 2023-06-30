Aldeyra Therapeutics to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

(Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra), a biotechnology company devoted to discovering and developing innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that it will be added to the Russell 2000® and the Russell 3000® indexes, effective after the U.S. equity markets close on June 23, 2023.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization, including both the Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked to or invested in products based on the Russell U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Aldeyra

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a biotechnology company devoted to discovering innovative therapies designed to treat immune-mediated diseases. Our approach is to develop pharmaceuticals that modulate immunological systems, instead of directly inhibiting or activating single protein targets, with the goal of optimizing multiple pathways at once while minimizing toxicity. Our product candidates include RASP (reactive aldehyde species) modulators ADX‑629, ADX‑246, ADX‑248, and chemically related molecules for the potential treatment of systemic and retinal immune-mediated diseases. Our pre-commercial product candidates are reproxalap, a RASP modulator for the potential treatment of dry eye disease (under U.S. Food and Drug Administration New Drug Application Review) and allergic conjunctivitis, and ADX-2191, a novel formulation of intravitreal methotrexate for the potential treatment of proliferative vitreoretinopathy and retinitis pigmentosa.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Aldeyra intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as, but not limited to, “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” "could," “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “project,” “on track,” “on schedule,” “target,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “aim,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions, and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ material from those reflected in Aldeyra’s forward-looking statements, include, among others, the factors that are described in the “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Aldeyra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Aldeyra’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov/. Additional factors may be described in those sections of Aldeyra's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, expected to be filed with the SEC in the third quarter of 2023.

In addition to the risks described above and in Aldeyra's other filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Aldeyra's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Aldeyra undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

