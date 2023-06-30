Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”), driven by a mission to create the world’s most emotional and sustainable electric vehicles, will today begin making its first deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV to customers in the US.

Fisker Ocean One launch edition SUVs are being delivered on Friday, June 23, in the U.S. Image credit: Fisker Inc.

“We have been waiting for this moment ever since we started the development of the Fisker Ocean in October 2020,” Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said. “As a California-based company, we are thrilled that our first US customers are finally getting behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean and will experience its innovative features, class-leading 360-mile range, and highest levels of sustainability. We’re grateful our customers have been patient with us as we dealt with a longer-than-expected certification period earlier this year, and we’re happy their patience is now starting to be rewarded.”

Fisker will commence deliveries of 22 vehicles at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time, at a company facility in the Los Angeles area where product specialists can familiarize customers with their Fisker Ocean One launch edition SUVs. This initial group of vehicles was shipped to the US from Austria on an expedited basis. Additional deliveries will continue through the summer.

The company has already delivered vehicles in Europe, following a unique dual-market certification strategy as it launched simultaneously in Europe and the US.

The Fisker Ocean One is a launch edition model of the $68,9992 Fisker Ocean Extreme, with a 113 kWh battery pack (106 kWh usable) and an EPA range of 360 miles3 on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any new electric SUV in its class4. In Europe, the Fisker Ocean Extreme has a WLTP range of 707km/440 UK miles5 on standard 20” wheels and tires, which is the longest range of any electric SUV sold in Europe today. The all-electric SUV starts at $37,4992 for the Fisker Ocean Sport trim level in the US.

1 Mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000

2 Estimated pricing shown applies to the continental US and excludes delivery, finance, tax, title, registration, and other government fees. Maintenance is not included. Pricing is subject to change and will be based on your final vehicle configuration. Pricing does not include government incentives you may be entitled to.

3 EPA estimated range. Actual results may vary for many reasons, including driving conditions, wheel size, state of battery charge, and how the vehicle is driven and maintained.

4 Mid-size SUVs with an MSRP under $200,000

5 This WLTP range number applies to Fisker’s European markets. WLTP measurements conducted on Fisker Ocean Extreme with standard 20” and optional 22” wheels. Actual range will vary with conditions such as external environment, vehicle configuration, wheel size and vehicle use.

