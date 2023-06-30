Bicycle Therapeutics Appoints Alethia Young as Chief Financial Officer

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle®) technology, today announced the appointment of Alethia Young as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective July 17th. Ms. Young joins Bicycle from Graphite Bio, where she served as Chief Financial Officer, and previously served as senior biotech analyst and head of research at Cantor Fitzgerald.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alethia to Bicycle and believe her experience and insights will make her an invaluable addition to our team,” said Kevin Lee, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics. “Alethia is a seasoned expert in the biopharma industry, with her leadership position at Graphite and decade-plus of experience as a top biotech research analyst making her the ideal appointment as we continue to advance our clinical trials, prepare for commercialisation and head into our next phase of growth as a company.”

Ms. Young commented, “I have been following the Bicycle story since covering them as a research analyst on the sell-side, and have been especially impressed by the recent clinical progress the team has made across their platform, from the Bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC™) and Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonist® (Bicycle TICA™) programs, to the newer addition of Bicycle® radio-conjugates (BRCs). I look forward to working alongside the team to help patients in need of new treatment options, by moving forward the entire pipeline and expanding the potential applications of the Bicycle platform across oncology and beyond.”

Dr. Lee added, “On behalf of our Board and the entire team at Bicycle, I want to thank Lee Kalowski for his contributions to the company. Lee, who served as Bicycle’s Chief Financial Officer since 2017, was instrumental in his work leading the company through its IPO and subsequent fundraisings, putting Bicycle in a strong financial position for our future.”

Ms. Young has more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare and biotech industry. Prior to joining Graphite Bio as Chief Financial Officer in 2022, she served as senior biotech analyst and head of research at Cantor Fitzgerald, managing the equity research department covering small-cap, mid-cap and large-cap biotechnology companies. Before joining Cantor Fitzgerald in 2018, Ms. Young held senior biotech analyst positions at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank. Earlier in her career, she was a research policy analyst and president at Marwood Group, providing healthcare-focused advisory services to institutional investors. She began her career at J.P. Morgan in the investment banking and asset management divisions. She earned a B.A. in economics and Spanish from Duke University.

In addition, Bicycle announced the promotion of Travis Thompson, Senior Vice President, Finance, to Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Thompson will work alongside Ms. Young, overseeing the company’s financial and accounting operations.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle is evaluating BT5528, a second-generation Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC™) targeting EphA2; BT8009, a second-generation BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen; and BT7480, a Bicycle TICA™ targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137, in company-sponsored Phase I/II trials. In addition, BT1718, a BTC that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial sponsored by the Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK, with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

