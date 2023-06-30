Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, announced today that Redwire Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Peter Cannito will present at the Jefferies Virtual Space Summit on June 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

The presentation will stream live at the following web address: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff283/redw/1858736.

About Redwire

