Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a global provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services in 19 countries, has been named a 2023 honoree of The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia, by Philadelphia Foundation in partnership with Points of Light and local partners, which showcases how employers use their time, skills, and resources to drive social impact in their business and community.

Aramark ranked among the top 10 companies in the tri-state area in the following areas:

INVESTMENT: #1 in-kind contributions for large companies (over 500 employees)

INTEGRATION: #1 overall for engaging employees, marketing and public relations, skill and leadership development, purchasing and supply chain, and promoting a more diverse and inclusive company culture

IMPACT: #5 for impact overall. This includes #2 for volunteerism, #5 social cause leadership, #6 racial equity, #8 in-kind, and #10 grants among large companies (over 500 employees)

Since 2011, The Civic 50 has provided a national standard for corporate citizenship. Honorees have been selected based on four dimensions of their community engagement program: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems, and impact measurement.

“People are the cornerstone of everything we do. We are proud of our long-standing commitment to enabling the equity and well-being of everyone we connect with," said Jami Leveen, Vice President of Community Partnerships at Aramark. “My sincerest thanks to our leadership team for cultivating a culture of service, and to the incredible Aramark volunteers who continue to generate positive outcomes for the people and the planet, year-round. Without them, this recognition from The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia wouldn’t be possible.”

“Philadelphia Foundation is proud to recognize Aramark’s outstanding civic engagement,” said Pedro Ramos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Philadelphia Foundation. “All of the 2023 honorees have demonstrated great passion and dedication to making a meaningful impact in the local communities they serve. It is this type of commitment that resonates throughout a region and sets the standard for corporate stewardship. We thank Aramark for their efforts and congratulate them on this exciting honor.”

The Civic 50 Greater Philadelphia honorees were officially recognized on Thursday, June 22nd, at a celebratory event in Philadelphia, PA. Aramark’s recognition comes on the heels of the company’s global day of service, Aramark Building Community Day (ABC Day), which occurred in April. The 10th annual Aramark Building Community Day engaged more than 5,500 employees volunteers at 200 service projects in 12 countries, and impacted nearly 150,000 lives.

About Aramark Building Community

Since its inception in 2008, Aramark Building Community, the company’s signature philanthropic and volunteer initiative, has invested tens of millions of dollars, engaged more than 70,000 employee volunteers, and impacted more than five million children and families in underserved communities around the world. Aramark fosters relationships with community organizations through transformational volunteer experiences that leverage its expertise to address social, economic, and environmental inequities. The company enables individual employees to become project leaders, collaborates with its ERGs to develop volunteer events, and provides opportunities for meaningful volunteer experiences throughout the year. Learn more at https://www.aramark.com.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Employee Resource Groups,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

