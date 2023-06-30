Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), a global B2B gaming technology and content provider, is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 22, 2023 (the “Meeting”).

All nominees set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 19, 2023 (the "Circular") were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

Detailed results of the votes are set out below:

Nominee Number of Shares Percentage of Votes For Withheld For Withheld Matevž Mazij 10,330,304 523,337 95.18% 4.82% Holly Gagnon 10,513,375 340,266 96.86% 3.14% Mark Clayton 9,738,998 1,114,643 89.73% 10.27% Kent Young 10,769,978 83,663 99.23% 0.77% Don Robertson 10,694,099 159,042 98.53% 1.47% Yaniv Sherman 6,225,646 4,627,995 57.36% 42.64% Ron Baryoseph 10,694,065 159,576 98.53% 1.47%

The Circular also sought approval to re-appoint MNP LLP as auditors of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix the auditors' remuneration. The results of the shareholder votes for this item is set out below:

Motion Number of Shares For Percentage of Votes For Appointment of Auditors 10,925,282 91.64%

About Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

