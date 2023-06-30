INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that it has received written notice from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (“CFIUS”) that it has concluded its review and cleared the transaction contemplated by the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of February 22, 2023 (the “Merger Agreement”) by and among the Company, IR Parent, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (“Parent”), and IR Merger Sub II, Inc., a Maryland corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (the transaction contemplated thereby, the “Merger”).

All regulatory approvals required to close the Merger pursuant to the Merger Agreement have now been received. The parties currently expect to close the Merger on June 29, 2023, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions set forth in the Merger Agreement.

About INDUS

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing, and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 44 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 6.6 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida.

