ORLANDO, Fla., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation ( LGCP, Financial), a specialized lender serving small to medium sized operators and real estate developers, today announced approval of their new $75 million Regulation A, Tier II Bond and Preferred Stock offering. The new offering was qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Thursday, June 22, 2023.



“Legion remains committed to the independent broker dealer community and its constituents for capital formation,” stated Jason Plucinak, Vice President of Corporate Finance, who leads BD & RIA distribution for the firm. “The qualification of our latest Reg A offering allows us to continue providing alternative investment solutions for investors and meaningful growth capital for our real estate development lending business.”

Added Plucinak, “Continuing to expand our capital base is a critical component of meeting the growth plans and opportunities we have at Legion. Our focus will remain on prudent capital deployment with collateralized real estate development loans in Central Florida and other target markets.”

Legion’s Tier II, Reg A offering provides short-term, non-traded corporate bonds with maturities of 1, 2, 3, & 5 years, as well as redeemable preferred stock. The securities are offered on a best-efforts basis on behalf of Legion Capital Corporation by WealthForge Securities, LLC, as managing broker dealer, a member of FINRA and SIPC.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital ( LGCP, Financial) is a specialized lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized operators and real estate developers. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Representatives through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com .

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Legion Capital, Inc and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in Legion Capital and real estate securities including illiquidity, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and, financing risks, lending risks, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Offering Circular in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing. Alternative investments are speculative. Diversification does not guarantee profits or protect against losses.