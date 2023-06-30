Now in its 12th year, the awards recognize the exceptional digital experiences Progress Sitefinity customers and partners have created

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress ( PRGS), the trusted provider of application development and infrastructure software, today announced the winners of the 2023 Progress® Sitefinity® Website of the Year Awards . For more than a decade, these awards have recognized customers and partners for the exceptional digital experiences they deliver to their customers and end users. The contest was open for all Sitefinity platform deployments that were launched or significantly upgraded in the past year.



The 2023 Sitefinity Website of the Year winners were selected in two phases. First, an internal Progress jury evaluated each nomination against six selection criteria—visual design, content, layout and navigation, sophistication, innovation and significance—and shortlisted the three highest-scoring websites per category. Second, after narrowing the field, voting was opened to the community at large.

With more than 2,000 votes cast, the results are as follows:

Associations, Government & Public Sector: Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia , implemented by Americaneagle.com

It is the mission of the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia (PDSDC) to provide and promote quality legal representation to adults and children. Powered by the Sitefinity platform, PDSDC’s new website has enabled it to pursue its mission of protecting society's interest in the fair administration of justice, as seen through increased site traffic and improved performance and content curation.

Education: Ngee Ann Polytechnic , implemented by Websparks

One of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning with over 13,000 enrolled students, Ngee Ann Polytechnic has nine academic schools and a multisite implementation that serves diverse visitor segments and features a student portal. Its newly designed Sitefinity-powered website has made authoring and publishing content faster and easier.

Financial Services: Your Money Further , implemented by Americaneagle.com

YourMoneyFurther is the Credit Union National Association’s (CUNA) user-facing website, intended to increase awareness of credit unions as a personal finance solution. Leveraging Sitefinity’s content optimization, SEO capabilities and responsive design, CUNA improved users’ digital experience, attracting 16 million consumer visits in the first year of the site’s launch.

Healthcare: IDEX Health & Science , implemented by SmarterCommerce IDEX Health & Science Technologies leveraged Sitefinity to replace its two legacy systems in a complex migration project with multiple business-critical integrations and to build a complete e-commerce solution. It can now handle increasing traffic with ease and more smoothly process credit card transactions.

Manufacturing: Stanley Consultants , implemented by Spinutech

Powered by Sitefinity, Stanley Consultants’ new website is intuitive and easy to use, integrating strategic search engine optimization and content governance workflows. Since its launch, it has yielded a 21% increase in returning visitors and a 38% increase in page views, indicating a highly improved overall user experience.

Portal: Palmer Gas & Oil , implemented by SilverTech Palmer Gas & Oil relies significantly on its customer and administration portals for everyday operations and needed an easy-to-use-and-manage digital solution with strong personalization capabilities to tailor customer experiences. The new digital experience, enabled by Sitefinity, resulted in 3,700 new portal accounts, 62,000+ payments processed and 3,800+ new contracts.

Technology: Altair , implemented by Springthrough

Altair chose Sitefinity to replace a custom CMS that wasn’t user-friendly and lacked key capabilities. Sitefinity proved a great fit in terms of ease of use, maintenance and cost while providing a scalable content platform for Altair’s global operation—with multilingual support, efficient workflows and personalization.

Specialty Categories

Special category achievements are evaluated by an internal jury of Progress professionals in product management, marketing, UX and design.

Best Digital Experience: Kensington Mortgages , implemented by Rika Digital A Sitefinity customer since 2016, Kensington wanted to maximize its investment in the platform and leverage enhanced personalization and journey optimization capabilities to respond to the evolving needs of the financial services market. With Sitefinity, Kensington has a much better performing and lead-generating web channel to drive sales and marketing activities.

Headless: Ahead Digital , implemented by Ahead Digital

Using Sitefinity, Progress partner Ahead Digital revamped its customer-facing website to be eye-catching and interactive. This is a pure headless website where content created and managed in the CMS is delivered via the Sitefinity content APIs to a frontend built entirely on Vue.js.

Multilingual: Panavision , implemented by Spinutech With more than 540 locations worldwide, Panavision had outgrown its legacy website and needed a scalable platform to unite its fragmented digital presence. With Sitefinity, its website brings together, under one domain, its entire portfolio and is more appealing to a global audience with improved design, search and navigation features.

.NET Core: Smooth Fusion , implemented by Smooth Fusion

An early adopter of the latest in Sitefinity, Smooth Fusion was the first Sitefinity partner to migrate its website to .NET Core, resulting in a 50% faster development time.

UX & Design: Ahead Digital , implemented by Ahead Digital

Following a rebrand in 2020, Sitefinity partner Ahead Digital redesigned its website to reflect its expertise in digital acceleration and better serve its prospects and customers, resulting in an average of 100 new users per month, an 18% increase in view pages and nearly 50% more impressions in six months.



“We would like to extend our congratulations to this year’s winners of the Sitefinity Website of the Year awards,” said Loren Jarrett, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Digital Experience, Progress. “We are incredibly proud and inspired to see the powerful experiences our customers and partners have built for their organizations using Sitefinity.”

Sitefinity, a cornerstone of Progress' digital experience portfolio, offers a suite of tools tailored for marketers to create engaging web and cross-channel digital experiences across industries, regions and company sizes. Most recently, the Progress DX suite of products was recognized in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Platforms and Sitefinity was named by G2 as a 2023 Best Software Awards winner.

To explore the contest winners and Progress partners that built many of the winning websites, visit the “Website of the Year Awards” page.

