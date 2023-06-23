NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today details the six abstracts accepted for oral and poster presentation at the upcoming Society for Nuclear Medicine & Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2023 Annual Meeting, which will be held in Chicago, June 24-27, 2023. These abstracts exhibit the breadth of Actinium's technological and clinical endeavors over the past year that are now culminating in targeted radiotherapies that meaningfully improve the outcomes of cancer patients.

Details of the SNMMI oral presentations:

Presentation Title: Machine learning applications to optimize dosimetric imaging of I131-apamistamab for bone marrow conditioning in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML)

Session: New Developments in Radiopharmaceutical Therapy

Date and Time: June 25, 5:00pm – 6:15pm CT

Presentation Title: Individualized dosing for high-dose targeted radiation of hematopoietic cells with Iomab-B (I131-apamistamab) prior to HCT in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML): Safety and efficacy results from the pivotal phase 3 SIERRA trial

Session: Hematologic Malignancies

Date and Time: June 26, 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM CT

Presentation Title: Administration and radiation safety of high-dose Iomab-B (I131-apamistamab) demonstrated in multiple clinical settings: Experience from the large multicenter phase 3 SIERRA trial for targeted conditioning of patients with relapsed/refractory AML

Session: Hematologic Malignancies

Date and Time: June 26, 12:45 PM – 2:00 PM CT

Details of the SNMMI poster presentations:

All posters will be accessible for viewing for the entirety of the conference. The general session is Science Pavilion – Meet the Authors Session: June 26, 5:15pm – 6:15pm CT

Abstract Title: Organ-specific dosimetry to estimate potential toxicity thresholds of Actimab-A (lintuzumab-Ac225) used in combination with venetoclax in relapsed/refractory AML

Track: Molecular Targeting Probes

Date and Time: June 25, 6:30 – 8:30 pm CT

Abstract Title: Relative biological effectiveness of antibody radioconjugates (ARCs): In vitro dosimetric evaluation to streamline pre-clinical decision-making

Track: Oncology, Basic and Translational

Date and Time: June 27, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT

Abstract Title: Streamlining personalized dosimetry for I131-apamistamab using a Co-57 sheet source to circumvent the need for radionuclide-specific attenuation correction

Track: Molecular Targeting Probes-Radioactive & Nonradioactive

Date and Time: June 27, 12:30 – 2:00 pm CT

About Actinium



Actinium develops targeted radiotherapies to meaningfully improve survival for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Advanced pipeline candidates Iomab-B (pre-BLA), an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant, and Actimab-A (National Cancer Institute CRADA pivotal development path), a therapeutic, have demonstrated potential to extend survival outcomes for people with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Actinium plans to advance Iomab-B for other blood cancers and next generation conditioning candidate Iomab-ACT to improve cell and gene therapy outcomes. Actinium's technology platform is the basis for collaborations with Astellas Pharma for solid tumors, AVEO Oncology/LG Chem Life Sciences for HER3 solid tumors, and EpicentRx for its CD47 targeting agent, and several internal programs in solid tumors. Actinium holds more than 200 patents and patent applications.

For more information, please visit: https://www.actiniumpharma.com/

