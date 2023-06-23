BlackBerry Highlights Continued Progress on Sustainability Agenda

22 minutes ago
PR Newswire

WATERLOO, ON, June 23, 2023

BlackBerry maintains carbon neutral status, originally announced in 2021

WATERLOO, ON, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the continued progress it has made on its sustainability agenda, which aligns the company's expertise in embedded IoT and cybersecurity software to the development of a sustainable smart world and advances the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

Climate change is one of the most pressing threats to national and global security, and digital transformation can help address it. In-line with BlackBerry's commitment to confront climate change, the company has sustained its carbon neutral status across Scope 1, Scope 2 and material Scope 3 emissions, the three groups that categorize the emissions a company creates, as classified under the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol Corporate Standard.

First announced in December 2021, BlackBerry has maintained this sustainability achievement by:

  • Making more BlackBerry® software available in the cloud including, most recently, the company's industry-leading QNX® Neutrino® Real Time Operating System (RTOS) and QNX® OS for Safety, both of which are heavily used in carbon-intensive industries such as automotive, robotics, medical devices, industrial controls, and aerospace and defense.
  • Encouraging customer adoption of BlackBerry cloud-based solutions, including BlackBerry® UEM Cloud, BlackBerry® AtHoc®, and BlackBerry® QNX®.
  • Reducing direct and indirect emissions across our operations by 88% since 2013, across company facilities, energy consumption, business travel, waste management and more.
  • Partnering with Carbonzero, a leader in corporate carbon management strategies and solutions, to identify high-quality, third-party verified, carbon offset projects to address remaining emissions.
  • Partnering with Coastal First Nations in Canada to reduce logging and increase forestation, mitigating the impacts of extreme weather events and wildfires.
  • Investing in wind farms in the United States, part of the nation's critical infrastructure and providing jobs to local communities.
  • Continued investments in innovative cookstove technology in Rwanda, enabling water security, relieving deforestation pressures, creating jobs, and improving urban resilience.

BlackBerry has taken a number of other steps to advance the company's sustainability agenda, including:

"The security threat of climate change is one of the most critical challenges of our time and we firmly believe that it is our responsibility to take action," said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Sustainability, BlackBerry. "BlackBerry continues to make investments in and progress our sustainability agenda, taking a 'no stone unturned' approach to how we can leverage our industry-leading connectivity & security technologies and technical expertise. Technology companies, in collaboration with governments, have a key role in global sustainability and we are committed to continuing to be a leader in advancing how the world lives and works."

"We have been delighted to work with BlackBerry as the company continues to advance its sustainability performance, reduce its GHG emissions, and align its carbon offset projects to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," said Dan Fraleigh, CEO, Carbonzero. "Their progressive actions demonstrate a deep-rooted commitment to creating a more sustainable and connected world."

"We are proud to welcome BlackBerry to the SPLC community, an innovative company that is leading with its actions and has made commendable progress in its carbon reduction accomplishments," said Sarah O'Brien, CEO, SPLC. "We are happy to bring BlackBerry into the SPLC community which convenes key organizations to amplify meaningful change through collaboration."

For more information on BlackBerry's sustainability initiatives visit BlackBerry.com/Sustainability.

