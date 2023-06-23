Company earns awards for collaborative culture, leadership and employee development program

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has been recognized by Top Workplaces USA with awards for work-life flexibility and leadership. ePlus also has received the Best Overall Learning & Development Experience: The Whole Nine Yards Award by BizLibrary.

The Top Workplace award is a culture-based award that looks at four culture imperatives -- alignment, connection, coaching, and performance--and compares companies of similar sizes to determine the top people-centered workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

The BizLibrary Learning & Development Experience award was given to ePlus in recognition of ePlus University, the company's online employee training and development platform. ePlus University is designed to educate, support, and develop employees to their full potential, with an emphasis on leadership development and career planning and progression. The award recognizes ePlus for fully utilizing the BizLibrary solution to deliver an engaging training experience using interactive content and platform features, such as hybrid classroom management, gamification, custom content upload, and learning initiatives, to achieve key business objectives of compliance and risk mitigation, upskilling and reskilling, and leadership development.

"We are proud of the ePlus culture, which is collaborative, supportive, passionate and all-in, as we work together to provide the highest caliber experience to our customers," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "We're committed to providing continued opportunities for learning and development to our employees because we believe it is a win-win-win; their continued growth benefits them, ePlus and our customers alike. Encouraging employees to bring their most authentic selves to work every day ensures that we are cultivating a culture of diversity and inclusion that results in a feeling of belonging and enables them to perform at their best."

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

