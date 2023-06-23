ePlus Recognized as a Top Workplace

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2023

Company earns awards for collaborative culture, leadership and employee development program

HERNDON, Va., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUSnews) today announced that it has been recognized by Top Workplaces USA with awards for work-life flexibility and leadership. ePlus also has received the Best Overall Learning & Development Experience: The Whole Nine Yards Award by BizLibrary.

ePlus_Logo.jpg

The Top Workplace award is a culture-based award that looks at four culture imperatives -- alignment, connection, coaching, and performance--and compares companies of similar sizes to determine the top people-centered workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey and uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

The BizLibrary Learning & Development Experience award was given to ePlus in recognition of ePlus University, the company's online employee training and development platform. ePlus University is designed to educate, support, and develop employees to their full potential, with an emphasis on leadership development and career planning and progression. The award recognizes ePlus for fully utilizing the BizLibrary solution to deliver an engaging training experience using interactive content and platform features, such as hybrid classroom management, gamification, custom content upload, and learning initiatives, to achieve key business objectives of compliance and risk mitigation, upskilling and reskilling, and leadership development.

"We are proud of the ePlus culture, which is collaborative, supportive, passionate and all-in, as we work together to provide the highest caliber experience to our customers," said Mark Marron, CEO and president of ePlus. "We're committed to providing continued opportunities for learning and development to our employees because we believe it is a win-win-win; their continued growth benefits them, ePlus and our customers alike. Encouraging employees to bring their most authentic selves to work every day ensures that we are cultivating a culture of diversity and inclusion that results in a feeling of belonging and enables them to perform at their best."

About ePlus inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,700 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about management's view of ePlus' future expectations, plans and prospects that are not historical facts and may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements." Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties. Certain risks and uncertainties that may affect such "forward-looking statements" are detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors". All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus expressly disclaims any duty or obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law.

favicon.png?sn=PH37186&sd=2023-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eplus-recognized-as-a-top-workplace-301858555.html

SOURCE ePlus inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH37186&Transmission_Id=202306230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH37186&DateId=20230623
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.