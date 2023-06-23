NJASAP Challenges Quality of NetJets Training Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2023

Simulator instruction no substitute for in-theater training in complex environs

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NetJets pilots are expected to perform international, extended overwater and mountainous airport operations like their Part 121 peers, but this is where the similarities end. Not only do NetJets pilots, whose professional interests are represented by the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP), fly to 20 times as many locations as their airline peers, but also have a very different training experience. NetJets Aviation, Inc. is a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary (NYSE: BRK.A).

In some scenarios, proficiency in very challenging flying environments need only be demonstrated in a flight simulator.

"NJASAP believes NetJets's training and proficiency standards are inferior to those observed by Part 121 operators," NJASAP President Pedro Leroux said. "In some scenarios, proficiency in very challenging flying environments need only be demonstrated in a flight simulator."

As one example, a Delta Airlines pilot must complete in-theater training to conduct mountain airport operations to places like Jackson Hole, Aspen and Telluride - all of which are popular NetJets destinations.

NetJets, in direct contrast, only requires simulator-based training or a single in-theater flight before being released to conduct these complex operations. Inarguably, the simulator is a very valuable flight instruction tool, but it has its limitations: Specifically, it is a controlled environment bolted to the floor.

"When flying the line, unexpected situations insert themselves into our duty day, and when they do, pilots rely on their training and experience when every second and decision count," Leroux explained. The state of NetJets training compelled the Union to file a class action grievance this past Wednesday to address systemic deficiencies that have decimated the training product.

"NetJets owners and customers pay a premium not only for the flexibility to travel to the locations of their choosing, but also, and just as importantly, to do so with the peace of mind that a highly qualified flight crew is seated in the front of their aircraft," Leroux said, adding, "The training we, as pilots, receive should better position us to deliver that product to our clientele."

About NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,000 pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. For more information, please visit our websites, www.njasap.com and www.genuineqs.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and Twitter, @njasap.

