MELVILLE, N.Y., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First National Bank of Long Island, the subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation ( FLIC), celebrated the grand opening of three new Branch relocations in Bohemia, Hauppauge and Port Jefferson with a day of ribbon cutting ceremonies on June 15, bringing together community members and business customers to mark the occasion.



In addition to a newly branded, modern design, Bohemia, Hauppauge and Port Jefferson locations offer an improved customer experience through the upgrade or addition of 24-hour ATMs, drive-ups where applicable, and expanded on-site parking.

“By relocating legacy branches, 1N can provide additional services and convenience for clients while improving the visibility of First National Bank LI across Long Island," said Christopher Becker, President and CEO. "This is one of many customer service enhancements designed to meet client banking needs for deposit, loan and investment services.”

These locations will maintain the same knowledgeable teams who have a successful history of catering to businesses operating in these markets, including Dorothy Overton, Bohemia Branch Market Manager; Suzanne Fox, Bohemia Branch Manager; JoAnn Diamond, Hauppauge Branch Manager; and John Rate Jr., Port Jefferson Branch Manager.

“Our dedicated team of local Bankers looks forward to serving customers in these new locations,” Richard Perro, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Officer said. “These team members are known for providing our customer-first brand of service to the professional services firms and area businesses who bank with us, catering to their unique needs to help them reach their financial goals.”

Port Jefferson • 450 Main Street, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 • 24HR ATM Available

Hauppauge • 150 Motor Parkway, Suite 129, Hauppauge, NY 11788 • Drive-Up and 24HR ATM Available

Bohemia • 4110 Veterans Memorial Highway, Bohemia, NY 11716 • Drive-Up and 24HR ATM Available

The First National Bank of Long Island is a local Bank founded in 1927 in Glen Head, New York. Through its online presence and branch network branded as First National Bank LI, the Bank focuses on business and consumer needs on Long Island and in New York City. We offer a broad set of lending, deposit, investment and digital products. First National Bank LI is known for its culture of delivering extraordinary service and a “Customer First” banking experience to small and middle market businesses, professional service firms, not-for-profits, municipalities and consumers. The Bank’s tagline “Go First. Go Far.®” communicates the benefits of its employees’ commitment to helping customers reach their financial goals. For more information about the Bank and Corporation visit fnbli.com.

For More Information Contact:

Carrie Genoino, First VP

(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7272

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d45cf36e-46cf-4bd7-b28e-c942a6ab3088

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55bb5011-d6c6-4c2b-9b0d-5ed1b3fc8fbf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96aec548-3e0c-4c28-af65-a4ddcb05c7a5