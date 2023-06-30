Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ: VGAS) (the “Company” or “Verde”) is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000®Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, 2023, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell.

Ernie Miller, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are pleased with Verde’s inclusion on the Russell 3000®Index as it marks another important milestone for the Company as we continue to grow our renewable and natural gas derived gasoline businesses.”

The annual reconstitution process for the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, 2023, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. is a renewable energy company specializing in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from diverse feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas (including synthetic natural gas) and other feedstocks, into gasoline through an innovative and proprietary liquid fuels technology, the STG+® process. Through its STG+® process, Verde converts syngas into Reformulated Blend-stock for Oxygenate Blending (“RBOB”) gasoline. Verde is focused on the development of commercial facilities aimed at turning waste and other bio-feedstocks into a usable stream of syngas which is then transformed into a single finished fuel, such as gasoline, without any additional refining steps.

To learn more about Verde, please visit www.verdecleanfuels.com.

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $20.1 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623809268/en/