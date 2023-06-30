Doing more with less is more essential than ever. While organizations are increasingly cost conscious in this uncertain environment, they also must invest in gamechangers like generative artificial intelligence to stay competitive.

In the summer 2023 edition of Tech Journal, Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, delves into why sustainability today should center on maximizing the Return on Investment (ROI) of digital resources.

“ROI means everything to today’s business, with little room for error when deciding how to move forward on pressing needs. Businesses today need to maximize the value of existing technology investments rather than reimagining or building something new. Transformation initiatives must make money or save money,” said Rachel Howard, Tech Journal editor-in-chief and Insight director of global brand communications. “Our latest Tech Journal highlights how digital transformation agendas and cost reduction initiatives are consistent with sustainability goals of reducing waste, driving more efficient consumption, and reducing enterprise risk.”

The summer 2023 Tech Journal addresses this by exploring:

Five transformative steps leaders can use to convert Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments into ROI that also drives a competitive advantage.

How to build skills and drive results leveraging Generative AI through high-value use while managing risk.

Incorporating sustainable technology as a cost-effective solution for a circular economy.

The smart technology choices to reduce carbon footprint and create device lifecycle and workload efficiency.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, C-level business leaders, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in the modern workplace, modern applications, modern infrastructure, the intelligent edge, data and artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

The Tech Journal can be read at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital solutions, visit insight.com or call 1.800.INSIGHT.

