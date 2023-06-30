Inter&Co Marks One Year on Nasdaq

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

With 1.7 million global users in one year since its Nasdaq listing, Inter&Co lays out its plans for the future

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co, Inc (Inter), ( INTR | B3: INBR32), the premier Super App which provides financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers, today announced key significant milestones and achievements in the year since its listing of its Class A Common Shares on Nasdaq on June 23, 2022.

Considered one of the top players in the Brazilian fintech market, Inter has demonstrated a consistent growth trajectory while expanding its successful model and platform to the US. In just a year, the company has already reached 1.7 million global users with more than $USD 200 million in deposits plus investments. These achievements are a testament to the strength of the performance of the Inter Global business vertical, the company’s latest initiative and product suite that provides consumers with a US bank account and debit card. Global users also have the ability to send remittances, make investments, pay bills, buy gift cards from US brands, and take out mortgages. Looking ahead, Inter remains focused on continuing the success of the current products by introducing additional features to the US market, such as credit cards and insurance products all within a single Super App.

This move follows the first anniversary of Inter's migration from B3 to Nasdaq, a decision that demonstrated the company's commitment to innovation and its long-term vision for the global market. “Leveraging our brand strength, technology, and entrepreneurial mindset, we are proud to celebrate our one-year listing anniversary on Nasdaq, with significant milestones in our global expansion,” said Inter&Co CEO João Vitor Menin. “As we replicate our Super App’s success in the US, we have witnessed robust client adoption and engagement, only affirming our confidence in the company’s ability to deliver best-in-class products to simplify the lives of millions of users beyond Brazil.”

“Inter Global has exceeded our expectations, growing at a much faster pace than anticipated, using a lean investment approach and avoiding customer acquisition costs,” said Santiago Stel, Inter’s Strategy and IR Officer. “We’ve seen remarkable performance driven by an engaged client base, and a tech platform that has enabled seamless expansion into the US market with efficiency. Notably, this achievement has been made possible with minimal investments, rapid adoption, and by leveraging our existing capabilities.”

Inter recently released its Q1 2023 earnings results, which garnered positive market attention with highlights in operational efficiencies and successful client activation strategies. The efficiency ratio reached 62% in the period, 9.5 percentage points less than a year ago. Meanwhile, more than 65% of active customers consume three or more Inter products. The company also reported a robust first quarter in 2023 in terms of total gross revenue, which reached R$1.8 billion, up 41% year-over-year (YoY). Since the latest earnings release on May 8th, INTR stocks grew 71%.

About Inter&Co  

Inter&Co is the holding company of Inter Group and indirectly holds all of Banco Inter’s shares.   Inter is the premier Super App providing financial and digital commerce services to more than 26 million customers. We offer a complete range of solutions, including banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, in addition to a marketplace that brings together the best retailers in Brazil and the United States.

Contacts:

Ideal

Amanda Shareghi

M +1 831 818 2893 / +1 213 631 5437

[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MzU2NCM1NjYyMTQwIzIyNTEyMTU=
Inter-Co-Inc.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.