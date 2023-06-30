Ag Growth International Inc. (TSX: AFN) (“AGI”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) is pleased to advise that our subsidiary, AGI SureTrack, LLC (“AGI SureTrack”), was successful in defeating challenges brought by Farmers Edge Inc. and Farmers Edge (US), Inc. (collectively, “Farmers Edge”) to AGI SureTrack patents relating to the Farmobile PUC™ device. The Farmobile PUC™ device enables real-time automation and standardization of critical field data collected by farm machinery.

On May 11, 2023, the Patent and Trial Appeal Board (“PTAB”) rejected all Farmers Edge’s petitions for inter partes review (“IPR”) of the AGI SureTrack patents. The PTAB declined to institute IPR proceedings on its five pending petitions, ruling that Farmers Edge was unlikely to prevail on any of the patent claims challenged in the petitions. A win at this stage of the proceedings is uncommon for patent owners, as well over half of IPR petitions are granted and proceed to trial.

AGI Company Profile

AGI is a provider of the equipment and solutions required to support the efficient storage, transport, and processing of food globally. AGI has manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, Brazil, India, France, and Italy and distributes its product worldwide.

