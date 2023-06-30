Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE), a leading global industrial developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, announces key applications for its laser cutting systems.

The laser cutting technology provided by Laser Photonics has multiple applications in the automotive industry due to its flexible nature. One application the tech excels at is cutting plastic components used in vehicles for dashboards, interior panels, trims and more. Laser cutting allows for precision cuts to be made quickly and effectively.

"Laser cutting technology continues to be adopted worldwide in multiple industries due to its ability to save manufacturers money and time," said Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics.

For more information about the CleanTech line of roughing, conditioning, and finishing laser systems and other CleanTech laser cleaning systems

