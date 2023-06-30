Newegg Delivering the Tech to Creators and Fans in the YouTube Drop Shop at VidCon Anaheim 2023

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a global e-commerce leader for technology products, today announced its exclusive partnership as the tech retailer inside YouTube Shopping’s YouTube Drop Shop at VidCon Anaheim 2023, which began June 21 and runs until June 24 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

The YouTube Drop Shop, a first for YouTube, is an explorable physical experience for fans to discover the favorite products of their most-watched Creators. Newegg collaborated with YouTube Shopping and top Creators to curate a selection of popular tech products.

Within one of four Creator-themed sections of the Drop Shop, Newegg is showcasing a special assortment in the section themed for Dream, the popular Minecraft content creator. Each product is accompanied by a sign with a QR code leading to this YouTube Short from tech creator Jenna Ezarik. A buy button allows all viewers to purchase the five Newegg products in the Drop Shop: a gaming keyboard, wireless game console controller, gaming mouse, gaming headset and digital alarm clock with wireless charging dock

Additionally, VidCon Anaheim attendees can trade their earned Drop Shop Dollars for specific Newegg products, expanding their opportunities to own desirable tech products.

Not only is Newegg joining YouTube at VidCon Anaheim 2023 but it is also a premier partner for the new YouTube Shopping affiliate program. Through the program, Creators can earn affiliate commissions by featuring Newegg products in their videos.

“As a leading retailer that caters to customers’ tech needs and empowers Creators to achieve success through creating content, Newegg is excited to be featured in the YouTube Drop Shop at VidCon Anaheim 2023 and to be among the leading brands in the YouTube Shopping affiliate program,” said Ricky Perez, Marketing Manager for Newegg. “With our commitment to e-commerce innovation, Creator partnerships and our own video content creation, VidCon represents the perfect platform for our company to show its excellence.”

About Newegg

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), founded in 2001 and based in the City of Industry, Calif., near Los Angeles, is a leading global online retailer for PC hardware, consumer electronics, gaming peripherals, home appliances, automotive and lifestyle technology. Newegg also serves businesses’ e-commerce needs with marketing, supply chain, and technical solutions in a single platform. For more information, please visit Newegg.com.

Follow Newegg on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Discord.

Photos: Newegg VidCon YouTube Drop Shop Photos

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230622044673/en/

