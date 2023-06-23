Reversing much pf April's calendar-driven spike, the national delinquency rate fell 11 basis points (bps) in May to hit 3.10% – the lowest it's been other than March 2023's record of 2.92%

The number of borrowers a single payment past due improved by 94K (-9.5%), erasing nearly half of the prior month's increase

(-9.5%), erasing nearly half of the prior month's increase Serious delinquencies (loans 90 or more days past due) continued to improve nationally – falling by 18K (-3.7%) from April, putting the population of such loans down more than 200K (nearly 30%) since May 2022

(-3.7%) from April, putting the population of such loans down more than (nearly 30%) since Though foreclosure starts increased to 25.4K for the month (+2.2%), they remain near April's 6-month low and 41% % below the same period in 2019, the last comparable May before the pandemic

for the month (+2.2%), they remain near April's 6-month low and 41% % below the same period in 2019, the last comparable May before the pandemic Foreclosure actions were started on 5.1% of serious delinquencies in May, up only marginally from April and still more than a full percentage point below the March 2020 rate at the start of the pandemic

rate at the start of the pandemic The number of loans in active foreclosure improved by 4K in the month and is now down 41K (-15%) from March 2020 , with foreclosure sales (completions) rising 5.5% from April to 6.8K

in the month and is now down (-15%) from , with foreclosure sales (completions) rising 5.5% from April to Prepayment activity rose to a 0.54% single-month mortality (SMM) rate – the highest level seen since September 2022 , despite interest rates in the 6.7% range – but is still down 40% from May of 2022

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 3.10%

Month-over-month change: -6.25%

Year-over-year change: -2.62%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.43%

Month-over-month change: -2.03%

Year-over-year change: 2.02%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 25,400

Month-over-month change 2.16%

Year-over-year change: -4.39%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 0.54%

Month-over-month change: 23.12%

Year-over-year change: -40.11%

Foreclosure sales: 6,800

Month-over-month change: 5.50%

Year-over-year change: 18.95%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,639,000

Month-over-month change: -107,000

Year-over-year change: -20,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 483,000

Month-over-month change: -18,000

Year-over-year change: -203,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 229,000

Month-over-month change: -4,000

Year-over-year change: 8,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 1,868,000

Month-over-month change: -112,000

Year-over-year change: -13,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi: 7.34%

Louisiana: 6.78%

Alabama: 5.33%

West Virginia 4.87%

Pennsylvania: 4.84%

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Oregon: 2.09%

Montana: 2.02%

Idaho: 2.01%

Colorado: 1.96%

Washington: 1.92%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi: 2.21%

Louisiana: 1.81%

Alabama: 1.55%

Arkansas: 1.34%

Georgia: 1.23%

Top 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Alaska: -24.21%

Connecticut: -15.19%

Vermont: -12.33%

New York: -11.87%

North Dakota: -10.76%

Bottom 5 States by 12-Month Change in Non-Current* Percentage

Idaho: 14.44%

Utah: 6.09%

Arizona 5.84%

Michigan: 5.62%

Georgia: 3.35%

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

