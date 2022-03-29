Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming August 8, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOYU) securities between April 30, 2021 and May 9, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors suffering losses on their DouYu investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected]hlaw.com.

On March 29, 2022, after market hours, The Wall Street Journal published an article detailing new regulations being drafted by Chinese authorities regarding the country’s live-streaming industry, including plans to set a daily limit on how much money live-streamers can receive from fans, as well as tighter censorship over content, in an effort to “[exert] greater influence over the content consumed by its young people.” On this news, DouYu’s stock price fell $0.15, or 6.4%, to close at $2.21 per ADS on March 30, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 27, 2023, the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”) released a statement in which it included DouYu in a list of platforms having “harmful information such a spreading pornographic drainage, vulgarity, [and] violent abuse.” The CAC claimed that “[in] order to solve the problem, [it would] continue to increase the crackdown on violations of laws and regulations, continue to do a good job in the work of ‘sweeping pornographic and illegal activities’ online, and effectively safeguard the people's online cultural rights and interests.” On this news, DouYu’s stock price fell $0.07, or 5.3%, to close at $1.25 per ADS on February 28, 2023.

Then, on May 8, 2023, after the markets closed, the CAC announced that “the State Internet Information Office instructed the Hubei Provincial Internet Information Office to send a working group to the DouYu platform to carry out a one-month centralized rectification supervision.” The following morning, May 9, 2023, before the market opened, DouYu issued a press release stating that the “CAC has sent an inspection team to the Company due to certain alleged violations of content rules and regulations on its platform. The CAC team is expected to conduct a one-month on-site inspection of the Company’s content platform, which DouYu will fully cooperate with. DouYu is also concurrently conducting a comprehensive internal review of its content monitoring system. As a platform committed to regulatory compliance and the safety of its user community, DouYu plans to implement all necessary remedial measures based on the CAC inspection and its own internal review. DouYu is expected to maintain its normal operations during this period of time.” On this news, DouYu’s stock price fell $0.098, or 9.3%, on May 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DouYu securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than August 8, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230623511275/en/