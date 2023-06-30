Badger Meter Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has released its 2022 Sustainability Report highlighting its commitment and progress related to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts.

“Badger Meter has a long history of commitment to corporate social responsibility. As a water-focused company, our vision and values inspire us each day to improve our technology-driven, customer-centric solutions, expanding on the broad portfolio of smart water offerings that aid in solving global water challenges. In 2022, we again proved that delivering both strong financial and sustainability performance is possible by focusing on the efficiency and sustainability-driven needs of our customers,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and CEO.

The Sustainability Report focuses on four strategic pillars – Governance, Products, Operations and People – that help define and guide ESG-related matters at Badger Meter. A number of advances are described within this new report, including:

  • Setting of a new, more aggressive GHG emissions intensity reduction target given the strong performance on both an absolute and intensity basis from the original 2020 baseline and goal.
  • Global employee engagement survey details based on a robust 93% participation rate in our second annual survey as employees shared their views on areas of strength, and improvement in working for Badger Meter.
  • Additional data elements in line with GRI, SASB and TCFD reporting standards including tax and public policy spending.
  • Expansion of our Board of Directors’ diversity with 44% of the current Board comprised of minority representation.
  • Creation of local “green teams” in our largest locations in an effort to further embed the culture of sustainability into the DNA of the organization globally.

Bockhorst concluded, “We remain steadfast in utilizing our continuous improvement approach to integrate the tenets of ESG into our business strategies and practices, consistent with how Badger Meter sets strategy, manages key business processes and evaluates progress across the business.”

The Sustainability Report can be found here: https://www.badgermeter.com/sustainability-and-ethics/

About Badger Meter

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide our customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world’s most precious resource. For more information, visit badgermeter.com.

