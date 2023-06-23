TENTATIVE AGREEMENT REACHED FOR SOUTHWEST AIRLINES' MECHANICS & RELATED EMPLOYEES

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 23, 2023

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) have reached a Tentative Agreement (TA) for the airline's Mechanics & Related Employees.

"Our Mechanics & Related Employees work around the clock to safely maintain our aircraft, and we reached a Tentative Agreement that rewards them and helps Southwest maintain an efficient operation," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines®. "I'm pleased with the work from AMFA and Southwest that led to reaching this agreement quickly."

"The AMFA negotiating committee has reached a Tentative Agreement with Southwest Airlines that, if ratified by membership, will elevate the Southwest Airlines Aircraft Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) to industry-leading compensation. AMFA's goal and objective is to protect work, raise standards, and increase recognition of AMTs and related professionals," said AMFA National President Bret Oestreich. "Our members control their own destiny by exercising their right to vote, and their voices will be heard through our democratic organization."

This agreement covers Southwest's more than 2,800 Mechanics & Related Employees, which includes the Company's Aircraft Maintenance Technicians, Aircraft Inspectors, Maintenance Controllers, and Training Instructors. AMFA will communicate the details about the agreement and the voting timeline directly to its members.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline.1 Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its nearly 70,0002 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 126 million Customers carried in 2022. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years3 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a four-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1) U.S. Dept. of Transportation most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded  
2) Fulltime-equivalent active Employees   
3) 1973-2019 annual profitability 

ABOUT THE AIRCRAFT MECHANICS FRATERNAL ASSOCIATION

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association is a craft/trade-oriented, independent aviation union. AMFA represents licensed and unlicensed technicians and related employees actively involved in the aviation industry. These aircraft technicians and related employees work directly on aircraft and/or components, support equipment, and facilities. AMFA is committed to elevating the professional standing of technicians and to achieving progressive improvements in wages, benefits, and working conditions of the skilled people it represents. For more information about AMFA, visit www.amfanational.org.

favicon.png?sn=DA39758&sd=2023-06-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tentative-agreement-reached-for-southwest-airlines-mechanics--related-employees-301860957.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA39758&Transmission_Id=202306230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA39758&DateId=20230623
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.