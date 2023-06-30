Insider Sell: Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 40,000 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On June 22, 2023, Muthusamy Shanmugam, Head of R&D and COO of Novitium Ops at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (

ANIP, Financial), sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year where Shanmugam has sold a total of 40,000 shares and purchased 0 shares. This article will provide an analysis of the insider sell, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's business, and the relationship between insider transactions and stock price.

Who is Muthusamy Shanmugam?

Muthusamy Shanmugam is the Head of Research and Development (R&D) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Novitium Ops at ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. With his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Shanmugam plays a crucial role in the company's operations and product development.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's Business Description

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company's product portfolio includes a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and central nervous system medications. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is committed to providing patients with affordable and effective treatment options while maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety.

Insider Buy/Sell Analysis and Relationship with Stock Price

Over the past year, there have been 0 insider buys and 3 insider sells for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc. This trend indicates that insiders may have a bearish outlook on the company's stock. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the overall market conditions when analyzing insider activity.

1672243134240653312.png

On the day of Muthusamy Shanmugam's recent sell, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock was trading at $51.75 per share, giving the company a market cap of $1.048 billion. This valuation is important to consider when analyzing the potential impact of insider transactions on the stock price.

GF Value Analysis

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock price of $51.75 and GuruFocus Value of $43.33 result in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1672243151554740224.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, Muthusamy Shanmugam's recent sale of 40,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc may raise concerns for investors, considering the overall trend of insider sells over the past year. However, it is essential to consider the context of these transactions and the company's current valuation when analyzing their potential impact on the stock price. Based on the GF Value, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc's stock is modestly overvalued, which may suggest that insiders believe the stock's price has limited upside potential. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions and other relevant factors to make informed decisions about their investments in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.