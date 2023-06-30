Inspired by the myth that dry skin only happens in the winter, Olay presents the #OlayBodyLabs immersion to explain how penetrating moisturizers in Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen fight summer skin stressors and break the dry skin cycle. Just in time for the official start of summer,Olay is joining forces with Dr. Kate Biberdorf, better known as Kate the Chemist, and to explain what causes the dry skin cycle (even during the summer!) and how to stop dry skin in its tracks with the Hyaluronic Body Wash and Body Lotion that hydrate to build a stronger skin barrier.

Kate the Chemist uses hands-on demos at the Olay Body Labs to showcase what the skin is experiencing at each stage of the dry skin cycle and how using Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen can reveal healthier looking skin over time in New York on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Olay/AP Images)

“I’m so excited to help consumers better understand how the chemistry of our skin works with Olay’s prestige skin care ingredients to hydrate and strengthen the skin barrier,” says Kate the Chemist. “We all experience dry skin from time to time, especially in the winter, but most people don’t realize that summer fun can cause dry skin too.”

With the help of Kate the Chemist, Olay is breaking down how:

summer skin stressors like sun exposure, chlorine pools, and changes in humidity can weaken the skin barrier and trigger the dry skin cycle;

some body care products hydrate skin without repairing the barrier so skin feels dry again within a few hours and;

breaking the dry skin cycle requires Olay’s unique combination of moisturizers that deeply penetrate the skin barrier hydrating to strengthen and repair it over time.

“To build a strong skin barrier, moisturizing ingredients have to penetrate the skin surface,” says Dr. Maiysha Jones, Principal Scientist, North America Personal Care at Procter and Gamble. “Olay’s Hyaluronic Body Wash and Body Lotion are made with skin care ingredients like petrolatum, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B3 Complex and can penetrate the skin 10 surface layers deep for visibly healthier-looking skin over time.”

Inspired by the science behind the Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen, the #OlayBodyLabs experience invites beauty and science enthusiasts alike to an immersive and educational journey through the dry skin cycle to learn how Olay can help you get off the dry skin rollercoaster and on to your best summer skin. The two-day event is free and open to the public on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, 2023, between 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m., at 393 Broadway, New York, NY, 10013. RSVP here.

To learn more about the Olay Hyaluronic Body Care Regimen, visit Olay.com.

