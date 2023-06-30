DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leader in sustainable technology and innovation, is pleased to announce it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® and Russell Microcap® Indexes at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 26, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 16.

This significant milestone underscores the company's decade-long journey from its academic beginnings as a Duke University impact project to its current position as a trailblazer in the field of waste treatment and innovation.

The path to 374Water's inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index has been marked by notable accomplishments and strategic milestones. Through its Nasdaq listing last year, 374Water demonstrated its commitment to drive sustainable transformation in a strategic move that allowed the company to cater to a broader investor base.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider. Joining this index aligns with the Company's vision to accelerate its growth, leveraging a growing capital markets commitment to sustainable technology and impact investing.

Kobe Nagar, 374Water CEO commented: "374Water's inclusion in the Russell Index is a testament to the company's growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to creating a world without waste. This milestone serves as a powerful catalyst, opening doors to strategic partnerships and serving to improve our visibility and liquidity, while we demonstrate our mission to revolutionize the industry with sustainable solutions."

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website .

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (Nasdaq:SCWO), is a global cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability goals. Follow us on LinkedIn.

