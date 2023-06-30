Ondas Holdings' American Robotics to Provide Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division with Smart City Autonomous Drone Applications

Author's Avatar
21 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Funded agreement with MassDOT will implement American Robotics' autonomous drone technology to improve data collection and safety, while reducing operational costs for multiple state entities

Framework for large scale mass adoption of the Optimus System drone across the state of Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone and automated data solutions, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary American Robotics and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division (MassDOT Aeronautics) have signed an agreement for a 6-month fully funded initial engagement. This proof-of-concept (POC) will showcase the capabilities of the Optimus System, an autonomous drone platform, to improve data collection for enhanced safety and cost reduction by MassDOT Aeronautics in key areas such as rail inspections, wetlands assessments, and incident response.

The program is scheduled to commence in the second half of 2023 and will demonstrate to multiple state entities the advanced capabilities of the Optimus System. By demonstrating the effectiveness of the Optimus System in real-world scenarios, American Robotics aims to clarify the drone platform's optimal use cases for U.S.-based municipalities. As the first state agreement in the United States to take advantage of autonomous drone technology provided by the Optimus System, the MassDOT partnership represents an important step in introducing to the U.S. the successful urban drone infrastructure that Ondas subsidiary Airobotics is deploying commercially in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

"Our engagement with MassDOT is a notable step in our strategy to introduce Urban Drone Infrastructure to government markets in the United States," said Eric Brock, CEO of Ondas Holdings and American Robotics. "The Optimus System has proven to be a valuable digital solution that enables municipal leaders to provide public services in a sustainable way in cities in the UAE, and we are excited to implement this technology to benefit the U.S. We look forward to working with MassDOT to provide the multiple different entities that will be taking advantage of autonomous drone technology with the data and analytics needed to improve operations, civilian and employee safety, and reduce operating costs."

"Through this program field work we believe American Robotics will demonstrate the potential for autonomous drone systems to revolutionize the data collection and operational efficiency of government agencies and municipalities across the United States," said MassDOT Aeronautics Administrator Jeff DeCarlo. "We are thrilled to embark on this exciting venture and are optimistic that this collaboration will serve as a catalyst for the adoption of cutting-edge drone technology in public infrastructure management."

MassDOT Aeronautics is undertaking this effort as part of its Commonwealth UAS (drone) Integration Program, which is focused on identifying and demonstrating the operational utility of new, innovative aviation technologies that support MassDOT's mission to provide safe, reliable, robust and resilient transportation infrastructure.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Our Ondas Autonomous Systems business unit designs, develops, and markets commercial drone solutions via the Optimus System™, the Scout System™ and the Raider™ (the "Autonomous Drone Platforms"). The Autonomous Drone Platforms are highly automated, AI-powered drone systems capable of continuous, remote operation and are marketed as "drone-in-a-box" turnkey data solution services. They are deployed for critical industrial and government applications where data and information collection and processing are required. The Autonomous Drone Platforms are typically provided to customers under a Robot-as-a-Service (RAAS) business model. American Robotics and Airobotics have industry leading regulatory successes which include having the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated operation beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) without a human operator on-site.

Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in oil & gas, rail, mining, agriculture, public safety and other critical infrastructure and government markets with improved connectivity and data collection and information processing capabilities.

For additional information on Ondas Holdings, visit www.ondas.comor follow Ondas Holdings on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Ondas Networks, visit www.ondasnetworks.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on American Robotics, visit www.american-robotics.com or follow American Robotics on Twitter and LinkedIn. For additional information on Airobotics, visit www.airoboticsdrones.com or follow Airobotics on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Information on our websites and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

About MassDOT Aeronautics

MassDOT Aeronautics is a division of MassDOT responsible for MassDOT's administration, implementation and enforcement of its authority over aeronautics. Its mission is to promote aviation throughout the Commonwealth while establishing an efficient integrated airport system that will enhance airport safety, customer service, economic development, and environmental stewardship. The MassDOT Aeronautics Division promotes and regulates aviation across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Contacts:

IR Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.
888.350.9994 x1019
[email protected]

Media Contact for Ondas Holdings Inc.

Preston Grimes
Marketing Manager, Ondas Holdings Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE: Ondas Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763322/Ondas-Holdings-American-Robotics-to-Provide-Massachusetts-Department-of-Transportation-Aeronautics-Division-with-Smart-City-Autonomous-Drone-Applications

img.ashx?id=763322
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.